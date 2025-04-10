Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian families submit record number of inquiries to find missing in Ukraine as losses mount in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts

Ukraine’s Want to Find project received a record 10,027 missing Russian soldier inquiries in March 2025, with heaviest losses reported in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut.
byOlena Mukhina
10/04/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: The General Staff
Russian families submit record number of inquiries to find missing in Ukraine as losses mount in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts

March 2025 saw a record number of reports about missing Russian soldiers submitted to Ukraine’s Want to Find project, according to the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War.

The initiative, launched in January 2024 to support POW exchanges, has now received nearly 80,000 inquiries from relatives seeking information about Russian troops missing in action.

In March alone, the project logged 10,027 new cases—the highest monthly figure to date—with an average of over 320 new requests daily.

These numbers do not include confirmed death rate and may represent only a third to half of actual disappearances, as many families have yet to come forward.

Most recent inquiries concerned soldiers from Russia’s 74th and 15th Motorized Rifle Brigades, which have suffered heavy losses. The number of missing in the 30th Brigade doubled compared to February. The highest volume of cases was linked to fighting in Pokrovsk (2,144 requests) and Bakhmut (933) districts of Donetsk Oblast. Notably, 141 missing soldiers were reported from the 810th Russian Marine Brigade, many believed lost during operations near Kursk Oblast.

The project also highlights Russia’s disproportionate reliance on ethnic minorities. In March alone, 469 missing person requests were submitted from Bashkortostan, a 30% increase over February, underscoring the continued use of minority populations as frontline troops.

To date, Ukraine has confirmed 2,057 Russian soldiers as prisoners of war. This recognition enables families to press Russian authorities for POW status and repatriation. Of these, 529 have already been exchanged for captured Ukrainian defenders.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts