Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“You run, they knock you down, and beat you with rebar”: Ukrainian POW’s 3-year hell in Russian captivity

Russia tortured him for 1,000 days. Now he is free, but his life is gone.
byOlena Mukhina
12/05/2025
3 minute read
Former Ukrainian prisoner of war Valentyn Marynych. Credit: Suspilne/The Unbroken Veteran Center
“You run, they knock you down, and beat you with rebar”: Ukrainian POW’s 3-year hell in Russian captivity

Beaten with rebar, bricks, and fists. Forced to crawl through a crowd of Russian guards. Watching fellow prisoners die. For 22-year-old Ukrainian soldier Valentyn Marynych, this was daily life during 36 months in Russian captivity, “Unbroken” veteran center reports. 

Russia holds over 16,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilians in detention across Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories, though the exact number is unknown due to Russia’s lack of transparency. Conditions for Ukrainian POWs in Russian captivity are dire and characterized by systematic and widespread torture, reported by over 95% of released prisoners.

Born in Kirovohrad Oblast, Valentyn had moved to Nizhyn after school, studied at an agricultural college, and signed a contract with Ukraine’s Armed Forces to fulfill his dream of becoming a soldier. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion, he helped defend Mariupol, only to be captured on 12 April 2022.

His captivity began in Sartana’s hangars in Donetsk Oblast and continued in Olenivka, where Russian guards immediately began torturing new arrivals.

“You run through a corridor of Russian soldiers — they beat you with rebar, bricks, knuckledusters, belts, fists, boots. You can’t see anything. You just hear the screams of others and Russian swearing,” recalls Valentyn.

Conditions were inhumane — overcrowding, no space to sleep, constant abuse. For 21 months, he was held in a barracks in Luhansk, eventually forced into labor just to stay sane.

News of his release came only days before it happened.

“Those last three days were the hardest. I kept thinking they might cancel it,” he says.

But the exchange went through, and he was released with 276 fellow defenders.

He vividly recalls seeing the Ukrainian flag, hearing his language again, and calling his sister for the first time in three years, only to learn that their father had died.

Now undergoing rehabilitation and psychological support, Valentyn has no home, job, or surviving family besides his sister.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts