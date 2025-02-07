Ukraine’s ranger corps receives tanks for special operations

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) have formed a tank unit within the 4th Ranger Regiment, as shown in newly released training footage shared on the Regiment’s page, Militarnyi reports. The released video shows the 4th Regiment’s tactical exercise involving T-64BV and T-72AV tanks. One vehicle displays insignia of the Kursk battle group.

The ranger corps, established within the SSO structure in 2023, follows the model of US special operations rangers. The units specialize in reconnaissance, behind-enemy-lines operations, and assault actions. Currently, ranger units conduct sabotage operations, establish ambushes behind enemy lines, and infiltrate enemy positions for clearing operations.

Militarnyi stated that one of the key objectives is to support allied forces with heavy equipment and artillery, making the addition of tanks a logical step in the Corps’ expansion.

Regarding the two different types of tanks shown in the video, Militarnyi noted:

“It is unclear why two models of poorly unified equipment of the same type were transferred to one unit, as this will create problems in logistics and technical support.”

The units previously received modernized BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles in fall 2024. Their equipment also includes Polaris buggies, HMMWV armored vehicles, and domestic Kozak-5 armored vehicles.

Current operations

The exact composition and organizational structure remain classified. Plans include forming at least four units: the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th separate ranger regiments.

Militarnyi says, combat footage indicates active operations by the 4th and 6th regiments in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. According to Russian sources, ranger units participated in repelling Russian summer offensives in northern Kharkiv Oblast and in the Kursk operation. They employed small assault group tactics, coordinating with electronic warfare units to counter enemy aerial reconnaissance while operating under cover of their strike drones.

Related: