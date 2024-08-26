Eng
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine, at least 3 dead – UPDATED

byMaria Tril
26/08/2024

byMaria Tril
26/08/2024
1 minute read
Тu-22М3
Тu-22М3. Illustrative photo. Cridet: Wikipedia
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine, at least 3 dead – UPDATED

Russian forces launched missiles at Ukraine on the morning of 26 August; it is ongoing for 6 hours.

Ukraine’s Air Force reports that Russia deployed six long-range Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

Explosions have been reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The Russian attack caused power outages in several districts of Kyiv. According to Klitschko, the interruptions are due to “problems in the all-Ukrainian energy network.”

An apartment building was damaged due to a Russian attack in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, according to the city mayor. Local authorities reported one death in the city.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said, “The traffic across the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station dam will be temporarily blocked.”

In Zhytomyr, the water supply was stopped due to a power outage caused by a Russian missile attack.

