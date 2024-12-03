Ukrainian forces liberate Novomlynsk, gain control of Oskil River’s right bank in Kharkiv Oblast

The Ukrainian army has liberated one of the settlements in Kharkiv Oblast—Novomlynsk, according to the monitoring project DeepState.

Located on the right bank of the Oskil River, Novomlynsk has become a critical point in the defense against Russian advances, particularly as Russian forces have attempted to establish a foothold across the river in Kharkiv Oblast. Its geographical position makes it a pivotal point for controlling surrounding areas vital for military logistics.

Khortytsia, Ukraine’s operational-strategic group, has also confirmed that Ukrainian flags are now flying over Novomlynsk and that Ukrainian forces control the right bank of the Oskil River, where the settlement is located.

“In Kharkiv Oblast, near the village of Novomlynsk in the Kupiansk district, the Russians attempted to establish and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River. Despite having an advantage in troop numbers, the Russians even managed to cross the water. However, Ukrainian defenders, supported by artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units, drove the invaders from the bridgehead,” reported the DeepState.

Ukrainian soldiers of the 8th Separate Assault Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” cleared the Novomlynsk area from Russian forces.

Their offensive began on the morning of 3 December, with the formation of a convoy of equipment carrying Ukrainian airborne troops.

“At the designated point, the convoy split, and each piece of equipment moved to its assigned Russian position. Suppressing Moscow troops with fire and pinning them in their shelters, the assault groups dismounted and charged toward Russian trenches,” said the DeepState.

The first attack partially broke the Russian positions, but some invaders continued to resist the Ukrainian offensive. A second assault, reinforced with additional equipment, allowed Ukrainian forces to capture all designated positions.

In response, the Russians attempted to counterattack a position that allowed Ukrainian forces to control Novomlynsk, weakening their two strongholds on the left flank.

Specifically, Russian troops withdrew infantry from two positions, sending a group of 24 soldiers in a mass assault on Ukrainian forces.

While the coordinated actions of the first Ukrainian rapid-response group, combined with firepower and artillery, pinned down the Russian forces, a second rapid-response group exploited the opportunity to clear and seize abandoned Russian positions.

“When the Russians realized they were trapped on both sides and were being dismantled by all available means, they began a panicked retreat across the river,” wrote the report.

The DeepState added that as a result of the Ukrainian offensive, the Russians fled in disarray—some on boats, others swimming across the river. At the same time, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and artillery units targeted the crossings, inflicting maximum losses on the retreating occupiers.

