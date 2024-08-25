4 Reuters journalists injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk

The number of injured in a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk rose to six, one in serious condition.

Four injured were identified as Reuters journalists. According to Governor Vadym Filashkin, the injured include citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany.

“All the victims are journalists from the Reuters agency,” Filashkin wrote on Facebook.

The attack, which reportedly occurred overnight into 25 August, targeted a hotel in Kramatorsk. Russian forces struck the hotel with an Iskander missile.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site, and there are concerns that a British journalist may still be trapped under the rubble. “Presumably, a journalist from Great Britain is still under the rubble,” the governor said.

This morning, Russian forces once again launched the attack on Donetsk Oblast, killing one person in Ukrainsk of Selydove community and wounding one person in Lozove of Lyman community, according to Filashkin.

