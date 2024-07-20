Eng
UK intel: Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector remains Russian main effort in Donetsk Oblast

Russia continues offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast, gaining ground near Ocheretyne and New York, with its main effort continuing in Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector, and no significant changes near Chasiv Yar, per British intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
20/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
On 20 July 2024, the UK Defense Ministry reported ongoing Russian offensives in Ukraine, particularly in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces have aggressively expanded territories to the north and west of Ocheretyne towards Pokrovsk.

In Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector, Russia has made minor advances into New York, a heavily fortified front line area and the last pre-2022 contact point between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Mewnhile, near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, territorial control remains unchanged with major Russian infantry assaults paused, reports the UK Defense Ministry.

Situation in Donetsk Oblast as of 19 July 2024. Map: ISW.

The Ministry wrote:

  • Russia continues offensive operations on several areas of the front line. It is likely that the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast remains the Russian main effort and consequently has seen the highest operational tempo by Russian forces over the last month. Russian forces have continued to gain territory to the north and west of the town of Ocheretyne, expanding its salient towards the town of Pokrovsk.
  • Also in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector, Russia has made minor advances into the town of Niu-York, a heavily fortified area of the front line and the last remaining point of the pre-2022 line of contact that existed between Ukrainian forces and Russian-led Separatist Forces.
  • Near the Donetsk Oblast town of Chasiv Yar, there have been no significant changes in territorial control. It has been reported that major Russian infantry assaults have stopped over the past few days and that Russian forces are largely operating in dispersed small, dismounted squads. Russian forces in this area are likely taking a tactical pause while conducting probing attacks and reconnaissance activity.

