Interior Ministry: Russian troops destroy anarchist leader’s family museum in Huliaipole

Russian forces have carried out over 300 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including an attack that destroyed a historic museum, according to Ukrainian officials.
byMaria Tril
25/08/2024
mahno-residency
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the museum in Gulyaypol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Credit: Interior Ministry
Russian forces destroyed the memorial museum estate of Nestor Makhno’s family in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, overnight on 24 August, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service.

According to the ministry, “the building caught fire as a result of a shell hit and burned to the ground.”

Nestor Makhno, also known as Mikhnenka, was a political and military figure who commanded the Revolutionary Insurgent Army of Ukraine and led the peasant insurgent movement from 1918 to 1921. He was known for his anarcho-communist views and guerrilla warfare tactics.

The Interior Ministry reports that over a 24-hour period, Russian troops carried out 306 strikes on nine settlements in the Pologiv and Vasylivka districts. These attacks reportedly involved aviation, multiple rocket launchers, tanks, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

There were reportedly no casualties.

Huliaipole, a frontline city, regularly faces Russian attacks. Moscow denies that the Russian army deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war.

