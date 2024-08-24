Zelenskyy urges to put pressure on partners to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukraine’s friends to put pressure on allies and partners to allow Ukraine to fire long-range weapons at Russian territory.

As reported by European Pravda, the President of Ukraine spoke on the matter during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite in Kyiv on 24 August.

During the meeting with the leaders, Zelenskyy spoke about the latest successes in the use of long-range weapons on the battlefield.

“We need no less determination from our partners in these matters. Each of our friends who can encourage our allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine can really bring our common victory closer,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that Ukraine appreciates the defense support provided by Poland, Lithuania, and all friends and partners, noting that the main thing is to keep up the pace of delivery of the agreed defense support packages.

According to Zelenskyy, this also concerns protecting Ukrainian skies from Russian strikes.

“It is very important that the states of our region perceive the Russian terrorist threat in the same way and increase cooperation to shoot down Russian missiles and drones. The more such cooperation we have, the sooner Moscow will realize the hopelessness of their terrorist attacks,” Zelenskyy noted.

