Ukrainian drone manufacturers received over $ 2 bn from Ministry of Defence in 2024-2025

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has paid $2.5 bn to 76 domestic drone manufacturers as part of its technological rearming strategy during 2024-2025.
Maria Tril
17/04/2025
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Ukraine’s Defence Procurement Agency signed contracts with 76 Ukrainian drone manufacturers during 2024-2025, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine re[ported on 16 April.

The agency has paid UAH 104.2 billion ($2.5 bn) to these manufacturers over this period.

“These contracts are part of the ministry’s policy for technological rearming of the army, increasing its mobility and operational response, as well as expanding national production in the defense sector,” Hlib Kanevsky, Director of the Procurement Policy Department at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, said.

Drone production is crucial for Ukraine as it enables the country to counter Russia’s larger military resources, strike deep behind enemy lines, and reduce reliance on traditional munitions and foreign arms.

Since 2022, Ukraine has massively expanded its domestic drone industry, increasing output from around 20,000 drones per month in early 2024 to over 200,000 per month by early 2025. The total annual production surpassed 2 million. Ukraine reportedly plans to reach up to 4.5 million drones in 2025.

Ukraine’s Defence Procurement Agency works with 36 producers of FPV drones. These maneuverable small devices deliver precise strikes on targets and are actively used on the front line.

The ministry also cooperates with 14 manufacturers of bomber drones capable of dropping ammunition on enemy targets with high precision from the air.

Twelve companies produce reconnaissance aircraft and wing-type drones that provide deep aerial reconnaissance and fire adjustment for Ukrainian forces.

According to the ministry, the agency contracted five producers of deepstrike drones designed for long-range strikes exceeding 400 km against enemy rear facilities.

Five manufacturers supply reusable aircraft-type strike drones that can carry explosive payloads and return to base after completing missions.

The Defence Procurement Agency also works with three producers of short-range kamikaze aircraft for striking targets at tactical depths, and one manufacturer of aerial targets that simulate enemy drones or aircraft for training and testing air defense systems.

The ministry also reported that Ukraine recently launched a new government grant program for developers of military equipment and components for armaments.

