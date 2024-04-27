Canada to provide Ukraine with over $ 2.3 mn for drone production

Canada will allocate 3 million Canadian dollars (approximately $ 2.3 million US) to pay for Ukrainian production of combat drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Canadian Ministry of Defense reported following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

This marks the first time that Canada is providing funding for the production of military drones directly in Ukraine. The Canadian ministry said the country is doing this initiative in cooperation with the United Kingdom.

Canada will also additionally allocate $10 million towards a Czech initiative for the production and procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

The ministry states that these funds are in addition to the $40 million announced in March.

Canada will transfer another 100 Teledyne FLIR drones to Ukraine in addition to the 800 previously promised.

“Delivery of these drones will begin in May,” the defense ministry reported.

Read also: