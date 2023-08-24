Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Bulgaria to send USD 163,000 in aid to Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
24/08/2023
Children sheltering in Kharkiv metro, 22 March, 2022. Photo: Wojciech Grzedzinski
The government of Bulgaria has decided to send over $163,000 in aid to Ukraine to cover the country’s humanitarian needs, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The assistance will be provided through the Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine/UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the UN Children’s Fund, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Bulgarian officials say the decision confirms the country’s unwavering support of Ukraine amid the Russian war.

Funding will be provided from the development and humanitarian assistance budget of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

