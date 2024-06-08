Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Biden apologizes to Zelenskyy for aid delay, announces $225 mln package for Ukraine in Paris

During a speech in Normandy, France, on Thursday, President Biden compared the fight against tyranny in World War Two to Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, labeling Russian President Vladimir Putin as a tyrant.
byOlena Mukhina
08/06/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy and biden during the commemoration of the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden during the commemoration of the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, 6 June 2024. Credit: Zelenskyy via Telegram
Reuters: Biden apologizes to Zelenskyy for aid delay, announces $225 mln package for Ukraine in Paris

On 7 June, US President Joe Biden apologized for congressional delays in approving the latest aid package during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, according to Reuters. He also announced a fresh $225 million tranche on the sidelines of D-Day events.

Ukrainian officials and Zelenskyy himself, multiple times, criticized Western countries for taking too long to make decisions about assistance, especially amid a backdrop of the Russian offensive on Kharkiv Oblast, which started on 10 May.

“I apologize for … those weeks of not knowing” what’s going to happen in terms of funding, Biden said. “Some of our very conservative members (of Congress) were holding it up. But we got it done, finally.

We’re still in, completely, totally,” said Biden.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the US president for American military, financial, and humanitarian support.

“It’s very important that you stay with us. This bipartisan support with the Congress, it’s very important that in this unity, United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine, like it was during World War Two, how United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe,” Zelenskyy stressed. 

In remarks made in Normandy, France, on Thursday, Biden compared the World War Two battle against dictatorship to Ukraine’s current war with Russia, describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a tyrant.

Earlier, Biden eased restrictions on using American-supplied systems to hit targets inside Russia but only to protect Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. According to sources, the White House allowed Kyiv to utilize HIMARS systems but has not changed its policy on using ATACMS long-range missile systems to strike inside Russia.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts