Ukraine invites allies to test military tech in combat

Estonian defense companies will supply unmanned vehicles and medical equipment to Ukraine while gaining valuable battlefield data for future weapons development.
byOlena Mukhina
09/04/2025
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on 8 April 2025 in Kyiv. Credit: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry
On 8 April Ukraine has proposed its allies to test their products in real combat conditions and called for the establishment of long-term partnerships during the Estonian-Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum held in Kyiv. 

Estonia will continue to support Ukraine with at least 0.25% of its GDP annually and will increase that amount by another quarter this year. The majority of Estonia’s military assistance is invested in initiatives that enable Estonian companies to contribute to Ukraine’s victory. In addition, Estonia provides direct military aid, supports the training of Ukrainian soldiers, and, together with Luxembourg, leads the IT coalition to assist Ukraine.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, as well as representatives from the defense industries of both countries, government officials, and experts visited the event. 

“Estonia is a true friend of our country, and we need to enhance industrial cooperation. Among the opportunities Ukraine offers to international partners is testing products in real combat conditions and developing long-term partnerships within joint ventures,” stated Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Valerii Churkin.

At the forum, he outlined key areas where the Ukrainian forces need assistance from Estonian allies, including anti-drone solutions and the modernization of weapons already in use on the battlefield.

Churkin also expressed gratitude to Estonia for its systematic and strong support.

Speaking at the event, Pevkur expressed hope that the Estonian-Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum would become a platform to create new opportunities in defense manufacturing and technology exchange, ERR reported

“Estonia is ready to share its experience in IT and digital transformation,” the Estonian defense minister emphasized. 

Pevkur said while Estonia’s defense industry is strong in unmanned aerial systems and technologies, including reconnaissance, its entrepreneurs should not hesitate to look further and explore opportunities in producing heavier weapons and ammunition. 

“We undoubtedly have much to learn from the Ukrainians,” he claimed. 

In March, Ukraine provided Estonia with a list of needed military aid. The Estonian government is now procuring these items from domestic companies for a total of €100 million. The package includes unmanned aerial and ground vehicles, watercraft, medical equipment, and supplies offered by Estonian defense firms.

