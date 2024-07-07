Estonia: Ukraine’s NATO membership is non-negotiable and irreversible

President of Estonia Alar Karis said that the most important topics for the upcoming NATO summit are comprehensive, long-term and effective support for Ukraine both during and after the war.

As reported by Estonian news platform ERR, Karis met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius to discuss cooperation between the two countries, regional security and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit next week.

“The alliance must send a strong message that NATO will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine’s NATO membership is non-negotiable, and the process of becoming a member is irreversible,” Karis said.

He noted that history has taught us that aggressors must be held accountable, not appeased. Imposed peace, he said, is only temporary.

“If Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will only be emboldened to attack again,” the President of Estonia said.

“Therefore, the only effective strategy right now is to support Ukraine as much as possible. NATO has successfully overcome previous hesitations regarding military aid to Ukraine. No limits should be set on further assistance,” he stated.

The President of Estonia added that his country has set a goal of providing at least 0.25 percent of its gross domestic product to support Ukraine.

The NATO summit will take place in Washington from 9 – 11 July.

Russia more hostile in the next decade

Karis also highlighted that it is clear Russia will remain NATO’s most serious military threat for a very long time.

“Russia will be more hostile in the next decade than it was in the previous one. NATO must be prepared for this. NATO has good collective defense plans, which need to be backed by necessary forces and weapons systems,” the President of Estonia said.

He added that this requires increased defense spending from the alliance, as it is becoming increasingly clear that 2 percent of each ally’s GDP may no longer be sufficient. “We need to discuss raising the defense spending ambition to 2.5 or 3 percent,” he said.

Earlier this year in February, Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that NATO has approximately three to four years to bolster its defenses as Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies his country’s “war machine.”

Furthermore, Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned of a potential military confrontation between Russia and the West in the next decade, suggesting a counter build-up of armed forces as a deterrent.

