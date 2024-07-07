Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Estonia: Ukraine’s NATO membership is non-negotiable and irreversible

President of Estonia Alar Karis said that the only effective strategy for NATO right now is to support Ukraine as much as possible, with no limits to be set on further assistance.
byBenjamin Looijen
07/07/2024
2 minute read
President Alar Karis of Estonia. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
President Alar Karis of Estonia. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Estonia: Ukraine’s NATO membership is non-negotiable and irreversible

President of Estonia Alar Karis said that the most important topics for the upcoming NATO summit are comprehensive, long-term and effective support for Ukraine both during and after the war.

As reported by Estonian news platform ERR, Karis met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius to discuss cooperation between the two countries, regional security and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit next week.

“The alliance must send a strong message that NATO will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine’s NATO membership is non-negotiable, and the process of becoming a member is irreversible,” Karis said.

He noted that history has taught us that aggressors must be held accountable, not appeased. Imposed peace, he said, is only temporary.

“If Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will only be emboldened to attack again,” the President of Estonia said.

“Therefore, the only effective strategy right now is to support Ukraine as much as possible. NATO has successfully overcome previous hesitations regarding military aid to Ukraine. No limits should be set on further assistance,” he stated.

The President of Estonia added that his country has set a goal of providing at least 0.25 percent of its gross domestic product to support Ukraine.

The NATO summit will take place in Washington from 9 – 11 July.

Russia more hostile in the next decade

Karis also highlighted that it is clear Russia will remain NATO’s most serious military threat for a very long time.

“Russia will be more hostile in the next decade than it was in the previous one. NATO must be prepared for this. NATO has good collective defense plans, which need to be backed by necessary forces and weapons systems,” the President of Estonia said.

He added that this requires increased defense spending from the alliance, as it is becoming increasingly clear that 2 percent of each ally’s GDP may no longer be sufficient. “We need to discuss raising the defense spending ambition to 2.5 or 3 percent,” he said.

Earlier this year in February, Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that NATO has approximately three to four years to bolster its defenses as Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies his country’s “war machine.”

Furthermore, Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned of a potential military confrontation between Russia and the West in the next decade, suggesting a counter build-up of armed forces as a deterrent.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts