Proposed law may terminate Russian Orthodox Church operations in Estonia

The Estonian Interior Ministry has drafted a law targeting the Moscow Patriarchate Estonian Orthodox Church (MPEÕK), citing concerns about its ties to Russian influence. The proposal follows Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets’ October recommendation to prohibit organizations connected to entities supporting military aggression, according to ERR.

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, numerous Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) priests have been implicated in collaborating with Russian forces and engaging in anti-Ukrainian activities, both in Ukraine and occupied territories. In August 2024, Ukraine’s parliament enacted a law banning religious organizations affiliated with Russia, though its implementation has reportedly had little tangible effect. The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has been implicated in espionage and sabotage activities across Europe, often acting as an extension of Russian state interests.

According to the Interior Minister, the Moscow Patriarchate Orthodox Church, which is subordinate to Russia and the Kremlin, is the biggest lever of influence in Estonia. Läänemets has expressed concerns about the Church’s role as a potential influence tool for Moscow.

“They have significant control over decision-making and actions directed straight from Moscow. This must end,” he said, citing historical misuse of religious organizations by Russia.

The proposal requires MPEÕK to amend its statutes to fully sever ties with Moscow, including removing references to Tomos and Moscow Patriarchate control. The legislation is set for a parliamentary vote in April.

Under the proposed law, MPEÕK must comply with statutory reforms within two months of enactment. If noncompliance persists, the Estonian state would enforce the law, potentially seeking judicial dissolution of the Church’s overarching organization. Läänemets clarified that individual congregations and church buildings would remain unaffected, allowing worshipers to continue practicing their faith.

