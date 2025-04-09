Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1140: Ukraine captures Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia in Donetsk

Exclusive

Putin’s envoys are literally fighting over chairs, sabotaging Ukraine peace talks. Putin’s strategy isn’t about peace—it’s about control. By pitting Dmitriev and Lavrov against each other, he ensures Ukraine peace talks remain stalled.

Military

Ukrainian troops capture two Chinese who fought in Donetsk Oblast. Two Chinese citizens fighting alongside Russian forces have been captured by Ukrainian troops, raising questions about China’s involvement in the war.

Ukrainian artist Marharyta Polovinko killed in combat against Russian forces. Marharyta Polovinko, an artist who created powerful works about the war before joining the military herself, was killed in action on 5 April.

Russian paratrooper from unit behind Bucha massacre killed by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm the elimination of a 24-year-old Russian paratrooper connected to the 2022 Bucha massacres where occupying forces killed over 1,400 civilians, including 37 children.

Zelenskyy ahead of strategic Ramstein meeting: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers in Donetsk, raising alarms over Beijing’s possible military support for Russia.

Russian BMP-2 sinks with crew during failed Oskil River assault toward Kupiansk. Ukrainian defenders halt multiple Russian operations to establish a bridgehead as Moscow’s forces lose tanks and troops in repeated attempts to secure a pathway across the critical water barrier protecting northeastern supply routes.

ISW: Russian forces advance in Belgorod Oblast and eastern Ukraine. Russians secured new positions across Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Ukrainian military pushed back Russian troops near Shevchenko settlement south of Pokrovsk.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces repel three-wave Russian mechanized assault near Kurakhove. Russian commanders deployed three separate waves of armor over a four-hour period on 7th April, losing approximately 17 vehicles and 40 personnel while failing to advance beyond the first Ukrainian minefield.

Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian military presence in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Bringing the war to enemy territory is “absolutely fair” and necessary to protect Ukrainian border communities, he says.

Russia resumes daily drone strikes after one-night pause, targeting Dnipro, Kharkiv. The assault injured three civilians, according to local reports. Other Russian attacks caused more casualties.

As of 8 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 926310 (+1290)

Tanks: 10572 (+5)

APV: 22011 (+14)

Artillery systems: 25860 (+43)

MLRS: 1359 (+3)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1126

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 31917 (+43)

Cruise missiles : 3145

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 43227 (+107)

Intelligence and Technology

UK company to help Ukraine build 3D printing system for military spare parts. With Babcock and QinetiQ’s support, Ukraine will gain the ability to manufacture military components directly in the field, optimizing repair times and reducing logistical delays.

Ukraine receives only half of requested Patriot air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic targets as missile shortage intensifies. Ukraine operates just six Patriot air defense batteries out of 25 needed for full coverage, with critical missile shortages limiting effectiveness.

Satellite images confirm destruction of missile warehouse at Russia’s Shaykovka airbase. Ukrainian drones targeted the facility on 31 March.

Ukraine invests $ 25 mn in weapons component production. Ukraine’s Economy Ministry offers equipment grants to weapons component producers, with special conditions for frontline regions and drone manufacturers.

International

Belgium pledges € 1 billion annual military aid to Ukraine, signs defense production deals. Belgian Prime Minister De Wever announces ten defense companies has established manufacturing ties in Ukraine as Brussels seeks to bolster European security.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Defense Contact Group to focus on Patriot systems and arms production at Ramstein meeting. The 11 April defense talks will address critical air defense shortages and explore establishing weapons production facilities within Ukraine.

US troop withdrawal in Eastern Europe could “embolden Putin,” officials warn. US considers pulling 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, raising fears of weakened NATO deterrence.

Europe “too weak without US capabilities” amid Russia’s threat, warns Finland’s defense chief. Finland’s defense minister calls for joint US-European planning to prevent Russia exploiting potential security gaps as NATO allies worry about Washington’s commitment amid Trump administration’s pivot toward Asia.

Buffett’s foundation committed to surpassing $1 billion in aid to Ukraine this year. Republican philanthropist Howard Buffett visits Ukraine’s mine-contaminated regions, saying Putin won’t respect any ceasefire despite Trump’s negotiation attempts.

“They’re bombing like crazy right now,” Trump criticises Russian shelling of Ukraine. Trump’s statement comes after a deadly Russian missile strike on Zelenskyy’s hometown that killed 19 people, including nine kids.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine requests UN Security Council meeting over recent Kryvyi Rih strike. Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M cluster missile on 4 April, killing 20 civilians, including 9 children.

Political and Legal Developments

FSB agent arrested in Kharkiv for soldier’s murder and planned assassination of regional governor. A suspect detained in Kharkiv was promised $50,000 by Russian intelligence for the assassination of Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine issues new war crimes charges for top Russian propagandist Skabeyeva. It is part of Ukraine’s initiative to identify and bring to justice Kremlin mouthpieces who promote war and justify armed aggression.

Putin signs law allowing teen employment in state-run “brigades” as Russia’s GDP growth hits two-year low. Putin signs law permitting teenage employment in state-run organizations as Russia’s economy slows to 0.8% growth amid war expenditures, 21% interest rates, and severe labor shortages in critical sectors.

German authorities suspect a string of terror attacks orchestrated by Russia. Russians conducted online searches about a German terrorist attack before it happened, raising concerns about Moscow’s potential involvement in a string of incidents, according to an investigation

ISW: Russia keeps denying Ukraine government legitimacy. Following a brief pause after the February 12 call with Trump, Russia has renewed its claims of Ukrainian illegitimacy and is pushing for regime change and disarmament.

New Developments

