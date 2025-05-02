Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1163: US approves its first $50 million arms export to Ukraine

Exclusives

Forbidden stories: Ukrainian journalist went to document torture in Russian detention — her body returned without organs. 26-year-old Viktoriia Roshchyna wanted to document the treatment of Ukrainian civilians in Russian-occupied detention centers, but she was captured and tortured herself, becoming a victim of the system she was investigating.

Military

Russian soldiers who looted Nova Kakhovka residents vanish as pro-Ukrainian partisans strengthen their network in Kherson Oblast. Two Russian National Guard soldiers notorious for systematically robbing Nova Kakhovka civilians have mysteriously disappeared from occupation checkpoints, creating panic among Russian commanders.

Kyiv, then Dnipro, Sumy, and Odesa — Russia’s rotating war of terror explained. As Russian missiles rain down on Ukrainian cities in deadly cycles, experts warn these strikes aren’t aimed at capturing territory—but at crushing morale and coercing Kyiv into surrender. With no viable military path to victory, the Kremlin has turned to psychological warfare, hoping that relentless terror from the sky will succeed where ground offensives have failed.

Ukraine regains 115 positions in April amid pressure on four fronts with “active defense tactics”. As Russia ramped up its assaults across Sumy, Kursk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka, Ukraine’s Armed Forces responded with a blend of active defense, drone warfare, and precision strikes.

Frontline report: What Russian commanders plan in Pokrovsk and what actually happens there are two different wars. As Russian commanders scramble to salvage political victory from their failed Pokrovsk operation, Ukrainian forces have methodically dismantled what was meant to be a showcase encirclement campaign.

Russia intensifies fighting near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk despite announced VE Day ceasefire. Top Ukrainian General Syrskyi says the Russians are concentrating their efforts on that sector in attempts to reach the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border.

Intelligence and Technology

Defense giants unite to boost European missile capabilities amid growing Russia’s threat. As Europe mobilizes an unprecedented €800 billion to rebuild its military capabilities against the Russian threat, defense giants Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin have formed a strategic alliance to produce missiles and ammunition.

Silent killers: Russian Shahed drones transform Kyiv neighborhoods into explosive minefields. Russian Shahed drones deploy a sinister new tactic in Kyiv—scattering delayed-action explosives that detonate hours later.

Russian spy rented apartment to monitor Ukrainian drone supplier Sternenko for weeks before failed assassination attempt. The volunteer drone supplier has survived his fourth attack since 2014.

Ukraine stops fourth assassination attempt on volunteer Sternenko, who supplies drones for front, on 7-year anniversary of prior attack. Ukrainian activist Sternenko survives bullet wound on exact 7-year anniversary of previous assassination attempt.

Ukrainian court orders defense executives jailed without bail for sending thousands of useless mortar shells to front lines. Security officials have arrested four individuals, including plant management and military quality control officers, who allegedly used substandard materials to boost profits while endangering troops with faulty ammunition.

International

White House secures buyer designation rights over Ukrainian critical minerals not found in agreement published by Kyiv. The newly signed US-Ukrainian mineral deal is drawing concern over a clause granting the US first rights to purchase or resell Ukrainian resources, potentially giving Washington significant control over Ukraine’s critical minerals market and the ability to sell them even to Russia.

“Rare triumph”: US-Ukraine mineral deal marks political victory for both sides amid peace efforts. Despite past setbacks, including the controversial Oval Office meeting, the new agreement signals a potential shift in Washington’s approach to the war in Ukraine.

Lithuania rejects Belarus proposal to restore passenger rail service. Belarus remains a de facto client state of Russia as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine, posing wider threats to Europe.

US at UN says burden for ending Russian invasion lies with both Moscow and Kyiv. “The harm would disproportionately fall on ordinary Ukrainian and Russian families, who overwhelmingly desire peace,” the US envoy claimed.

US and Ukraine sign landmark minerals deal pushed by Trump to reimburse aid. Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko claimed that a reconstruction investment fund will operate under an equal 50/50 management model, while some critics previously warned it gives the US more control over decisions.

Trump administration authorizes its first $50 mn commercial arms export to Ukraine. This marks Trump’s first arms approval for Ukraine, after 100 days of allowing only Biden-era shipments to continue.

EU ambassador refutes reports of separating Ukraine-Moldova accession paths. Ukraine’s path to EU remains stalled by Russian-aligned Hungarian objections centered on minority rights concerns.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

OSCE “horrified” by details of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna’s death in Russian captivity. Roshchyna’s body reportedly had signs of torture and dissection while in Russian custody, including missing brain, eyes, and trachea.

Russian drones kill two, injure 15 in Odesa, drone-dropped cluster munition injures woman in Kyiv. At least 28 Russian drones and five missiles penetrated air defenses, with Ukraine neutralizing 142 drones, as per the Air Force.

