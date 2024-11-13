Russo-Ukrainian war, day 994: Deadly blast targets Russian naval commander in Sevastopol

Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Trump сonsiders Bush-era diplomat for Ukraine envoy as peace push looms. With key posts filled at the UN and in Israel, Washington sources reveal Trump’s choice for Ukraine ambassador amid preparations for Moscow talks.

Military

ISW: Russians advance near Kurakhove and Toretsk. Russian forces gained ground in Donetsk Oblast, with assaults damaging Ternivska Dam and pressuring Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, ISW says.

Forbes: Russian counteroffensive in Kursk fails to make gains amid heavy equipment losses.

FT: Ukraine expects escalation of Russian offensives on multiple fronts as critical stage of war looms. As Russian forces push from multiple directions, Ukraine aims to draft 160,000 soldiers, though officials question if this goal can be met.

Russia poised for “massive attack” on Ukraine as winter approaches, official warns. Russia has amassed significant missile stockpiles and prepared its strategic aviation forces for a potential large-scale winter assault on Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official warned today.

Russian Black Sea Fleet missile ships commander killed in Sevastopol car bombing, source says. The commander reportedly died after an IED detonated under his vehicle on Taras Shevchenko Street.

As of 13 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 714380 (+1770)

Tanks: 9300 (+24)

APV: 18896 (+49)

Artillery systems: 20408 (+56)

MLRS: 1249

Anti-aircraft systems: 996

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 18798 (+61)

Cruise missiles: 2636

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 28966 (+96)

Intelligence and Technology

BILD: Ukrainian forces deploy super powerful Soviet-era artillery system with US projectiles near Toretsk. The 60-ton weapon, designed in the 1960s, is capable of devastating long-range fire, shaking the ground with each shot.

Over 80% of US artillery and 67% of air defense aid delivered to Ukraine, Pentagon says. Press Secretary Ryder noted that $7.1 billion are still available for more aid.

International

Politico: Trump’s new cabinet picks spark hope for Ukraine’s supporters. The proposed appointments of Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Michael Waltz to lead Trump’s national security and diplomatic team are being seen by some as a promising shift for Ukraine.

Pentagon’s press secretary responds to Trump’s team Ukraine’s buffer zone proposal: “No speculation” on future plans. While Pentagon officials avoid speculation on Donald Trump’s proposed buffer zone in Ukraine, experts caution that such a plan could play into Russia’s hands, potentially creating a line of defense for further invasions.

Russia’s Ukraine invasion endangers global order, warns NATO chief. NATO chief Mark Rutte warned that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine poses global risks, with North Korean and Iranian backing magnifying these threats.

Foreign Affairs: Trump’s foreign policy stance to test US role as global threats rise. Professor Daniel Drezner argues that despite Trump’s reinforced foreign policy framework, reclaiming America’s global authority may prove difficult.

NATO Defense Committee Head: “If Russia didn’t have nuclear weapons, we’d be in Ukraine”. The head of NATO’s Military Committee declared the Alliance will not risk being “at risk as an organization” because of the threat of nuclear escalation.

Reuters: Trump nominates Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead Pentagon. In the past, Hegseth criticized NATO allies for their weakness in the face of the global threats.

Finland commits €20 mn to boost Ukraine’s school reform, strengthen student welfare amid war. Finland has pledged €20 million to support Ukraine’s educational reform, aiming to align its school standards with the European Union and strengthen student welfare amid ongoing war challenges.

Ukraine receives $ 1.35 billion grant for social spendin from US. A new $1.35 billion US grant will help Ukraine maintain essential public services, including education and emergency response.

NATO won’t intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine, Polish army chief reiterates. General Kukuła also emphasized the real risk of war, noting Russia’s ongoing military buildup and stressing the importance of NATO cohesion.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles amid drone attack, injuring one; drone strikes injure women in Kharkiv and Kherson. Russian air and artillery strikes injured at least 10 civilians since yesterday’s morning.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine arrests suspected Russian agent in Chernihiv for arson and targeting military sites. The GRU spy reportedly committed arson on military vehicles, monitored Ukrainian sites, and planned attacks on soldiers using explosives.

UK intelligence: Inflation and sanctions push Russia’s economy towards increased financial strain. High interest rates constrain investment, increase debt costs, and bankruptcies amid inflation and sanctions, per British intelligence.

Pentagon leaker sentenced to 15 years for sharing military secrets on troop movements in Ukraine. Jack Teixeira, a US Air National Guard member, was sentenced to 15 years for leaking classified Ukraine military details online.

Reuters: Swiss bank UBS faces US sanctions inquiry over Russian clients. US sanctions agency OFAC is investigating Russian accounts UBS inherited from Credit Suisse, with UBS isolating suspect funds to avoid penalties.

Ukraine rebukes Africa’s ECOWAS official, who repeated anti-Ukrainian propaganda at Sochi forum. Economic Community of West African States commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah falsely claimed that Ukraine banned speaking Russian in the Donbas and committed genocide there.

