ISW: Russians advance near Kurakhove and Toretsk

Russian forces gained ground in Donetsk Oblast, with assaults damaging Ternivska Dam and pressuring Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, ISW says.
byYuri Zoria
13/11/2024
2 minute read
isw russians advance near kurakhove toretsk map donetsk battle draft november 12 2024
Map: ISW
ISW reported on 12 November that Russian forces have recently advanced in both Ukraine’s Donetsk and Russia’s Kursk Oblasts, with notable activity near Kurakhove and Toretsk in Donetsk.

Russia continues its efforts to capture remaining areas of Donetsk Oblast, focusing on Pokrovsk, and additionally on Kurakhove. As Russia widely utilizes the “meat assault” tactics of frontal attacks, it keeps making incremental gains despite heavy losses, with Zelenskyy reporting Russian forces outnumbering Ukrainians 8:1 in some areas, forcing retreats.

Kurakhove

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces continued assaults near Kurakhove and the Vuhledar direction on 11 and 12 November. Attacks were also reported northwest of Kurakhove near Voznesenka, and several areas northeast and south of Vuhledar, though worsening weather was reported not to be hindering the offensive. Elements of Russia’s 238th Artillery Brigade and drone operators from the “Aleppo” detachment supported these operations. Russian advances in Dalne may indicate attempts to bypass Ukrainian-held settlements along the C051104 highway, aiming to pressure Ukrainian defenses in western Donetsk.

Geolocated footage confirms that an explosion damaged the Ternivska Dam at the Kurakhivske Reservoir on 11 November. Ukrainian authorities, including Roman Padun, head of Kurakhove’s City Military Administration, reported minor flooding from the incident but noted no damage to nearby homes or settlements along the Vovcha River. Despite the release of 15 million cubic meters of water, officials emphasized that the reservoir has not fully emptied. ISW observed that the dam may have been a target for Russian forces to facilitate prolonged flooding and hinder Ukrainian positions, but the flooding’s effect was minimal.

Toretsk

Russian forces advanced within Toretsk, with footage showing movements along Dzerzhynskoho and Druzhby Streets. Additional geolocated footage from 11 November indicates Russian advances in northern Dalne and nearby fields. Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets stated that elements of Russia’s 20th Motorized Rifle Division participated in these actions.

Russian forces also claimed gains near Pokrovsk and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia border area, but no frontline changes have been confirmed, ISW says.

Kursk

In Kursk Oblast, Russian forces conducted a multi-wave mechanized assault southeast of Korenevo on 12 November, with further advances southeast of Novoivanovka and southwest of Pogrebki reported. A Ukrainian brigade defending the area noted that Russian forces deployed 29 armored vehicles in five waves, of which Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed 18. Additional advances were noted near Plekhovo and Pogrebki, as Russian forces continued efforts within Kursk to maintain pressure on Ukrainian positions.

Map: ISW

