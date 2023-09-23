ISW: Ukrainian forces continue to advance south of Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian forces advanced south of Bakhmut and reportedly advanced in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on September 22, according to a daily report by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocated footage published on 22 September indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced southeast of Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast).

A Kremlin-affiliated military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces slightly advanced north of Novoprokopivka and are currently about 800 meters away from the settlement’s outskirts, a claim that generally corresponds to ISW’s assessment of the closest approach of the Ukrainian counter-offensive to the settlement.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, exhausting and inflicting losses on Russian forces along the entire front.

