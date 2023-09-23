Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ISW: Ukrainian forces continue to advance south of Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian forces advance near Donetsk’s Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia’s Robotyne on 22 September as their slow daily progress on two main axes of the counteroffensive is substantiated through geolocated footage and reports from the Ukrainian military and Russian media.
byYuri Zoria
23/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian forces advanced south of Bakhmut and reportedly advanced in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on September 22, according to a daily report by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocated footage published on 22 September indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced southeast of Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast).

A Kremlin-affiliated military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces slightly advanced north of Novoprokopivka and are currently about 800 meters away from the settlement’s outskirts, a claim that generally corresponds to ISW’s assessment of the closest approach of the Ukrainian counter-offensive to the settlement.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, exhausting and inflicting losses on Russian forces along the entire front.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts