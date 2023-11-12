Syrskyy: Russia activated its offensive near Bakhmut

The Russians have become more active in the Bakhmut direction, Commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyy said

Syrskyy explained that Russian troops are trying to recapture previously lost ground in the Bakhmut direction.

However, according to the general, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are acting professionally and repelling the attacks of the Russian occupiers.

Syrskyy also said that he’s visited military units performing combat missions in the Bakhmut and Lyman areas.

There he considered options for further actions and ways to improve the effectiveness of combat use of Ukrainian defenders.

“I checked the progress of military units’ training. We also identified specific tasks to improve the quality of the training,” Commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces added.

Read also: