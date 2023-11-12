Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

British intel: Kremlin now has more direct control over the Wagner Group

Following the unity in July 2023 and the subsequent death of Wagner’s leadership in August 2023, large elements of Wagner Group have been assimilated into the command structure of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya)
byMaria Tril
12/11/2023
1 minute read
Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya). Credit: open sources
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

As of late October 2023, large elements of the Wagner Froup private military company had likely been assimilated into the command structure of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and resumed active recruitment, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

According to British intel, this Wagner arm under Rosgvardiya is likely led by Pavel Prigozhin, son of the late Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin. Other groups of Wagner fighters have likely joined another Russian PMC, Redut, which according to a Radio Free Europe investigation now has 7,000 personnel in total.

On 1 November 2023, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov stated that Wagner Group medics had joined Chechen Akhmat special forces, the UK intel reported in its daily report. Previously, on 25 October 2023, Kadyrov had stated that 170 former Wagner fighters had already joined Akhmat.

“The Russian state is now exercising more direct control of Wagner Group activities and former personnel following the unity in July 2023 and subsequent death of Wagner’s leadership in August 2023,” British intel concluded.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts