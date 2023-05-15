Russia’s air defense proves ineffective against Ukrainian drone attacks – UK Intel

The daily update of British Intel on the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Credit: UK Ministry of Defence/Twitter
Russian leadership will be concerned that Russia’s air defenses continue to be compromised, holding at risk critical strategic assets, the UK Intelligence reported in its daily update on the Russo-Ukrainian war.
On 3 May 2023, several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck Russia’s Seshcha Airbase, 150 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, according to UK Intelligence. One An-124 heavy transport aircraft of Russia’s military transport aviation was likely damaged.
Seshcha is a hub for military transport aviation in western Russia. According to UK Intelligence, it has played a significant role in enabling Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia also uses the site to launch Iranian-made kamikaze drones toward the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
Military transport aviation is a well-resourced element of the Russian Air Force, essential for transport across the vast country, according to UK Intelligence. The vulnerability of such key strategic assets of the Russian Armed Forces to drone attacks impairs Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.
Related:
- Frontline report: Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure
- US arms manufacturer to provide Ukraine with modern drones
- Russia’s new air campaign may not significantly hinder Ukraine’s offensive capabilities – ISW
Tags: British intelligence, drone attack, Russian invasion of Ukraine