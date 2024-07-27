UK intel: Russia’s Navy Day cancellation reveals growing force protection issues

Russia has announced the cancellation of a significant portion of its annual Navy Day parade, scheduled for 28 July 2024. According to the UK Defense Ministry’s intelligence update, the Kronstadt element of the parade has been called off, citing security concerns. The Kronstadt naval base is situated near Saint-Petersburg on the Baltic Sea.

The UK Defense Ministry reports that this is not the first instance of event cancellations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the Navy Day parade is noted as the most high-profile event to be cancelled thus far. This development is seen as indicative of a growing trend suggesting Russia’s inability to guarantee the protection of its forces.

The ministry wrote:

Russian Navy Day is an annual display of Russian maritime power intended to celebrate the Russian Federation Navy. Although popular in the 1970s, the event was cancelled in 1980 until 2017, when Russian President Vladimir Putin reinstated the event as a public holiday.

Although celebrations take place all over Russia, the main event takes place in St. Petersburg with Russian vessels parading along the Neva River to Kronstadt Naval Base. This year however, reporting indicates that the Kronstadt element of the parade, which should be taking place on 28 July 2024, has been cancelled citing security concerns.

This is not the first time that events have been cancelled since Russia invaded Ukraine. However, it is the most high profile event to be cancelled and highlights a growing trend that Russia is unable to guarantee the protection of its forces.

With Ukraine’s Navy virtually non-existent, Ukraine employs missiles and the newly-created fleet of various maritime suicide drones to counter Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea. These tactics led to the destruction or severe damage to at least 17 vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, including the sinking of the Moskva, the Fleet’s flagship, early in the all-out war. Most of the remaining larger Russian naval ships withdrew from occupied Crimea.

