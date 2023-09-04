Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

British intel: Russian hackers target Ukrainian military’s Android devices

byIryna Voichuk
04/09/2023
On 31 August 2023, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), in collaboration with international partners, released a report regarding a malware campaign that targeted Android mobile devices utilized by the Ukrainian military, British intelligence said this in its daily report.

“The malware, referred to as ‘Infamous Chisel,’ has been used by the Russian cyber threat group known as Sandworm. NCSC has previously attributed Sandworm to the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate’s (GRU) Main Centre for Special Technologies (GTsST),” UK intel wrote on its Twitter.

The Infamous Chisel provides continuous access, collection, and data leakage from compromised Android devices. This includes applications used by the Ukrainian military.

Infamous Chisel is likely being used to steal sensitive military information.”This activity demonstrates Russia’s continued use of cyber capabilities to support the invasion of Ukraine,” British intel concluded.

