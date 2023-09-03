Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Back in business: Ukrainian Bayraktar destroyed Russian patrol boat (VIDEO)

After a long pause, Ukraine’s Defense Forces released a video of the combat use of the Baykar Bayraktar TB2 UCAV, showing the destruction of a Russian patrol boat.
byYuri Zoria
03/09/2023
1 minute read
Russian patrol boat destroyed by the Ukrainian Navy’s Bayraktar TB2 attack drone. Screenshot from the video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 3 September, the Ukrainian Navy released a video of the destruction of a Russian patrol boat, reportedly in the north-western part of the Black Sea, by “Navy Aviation.” The video shows a strike of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

The Russian patrol boat of the KS-701 Tunets type was destroyed while unloading a landing party and equipment.

“In the north-western part of the Black Sea, during an attempt to land enemy personnel, the naval aviation of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy boat of the type KS-701 Tunets. The enemy suffered losses amounting to 6 killed and two wounded invaders,” the Navy wrote.

Ukraine widely used the Bayraktar TB2 drones at the early stages of the Russian full-scale invasion. Video footage released by Ukraine’s armed forces, showed TB2s successfully destroying a Russian command post, and military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, trucks, and air defense missile systems. By the summer of 2022, the efficiency of using the Bayraktars in their attack role degraded due to Russia’s wide use of air defense and electronic warfare systems.

Read also:

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts