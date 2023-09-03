Back in business: Ukrainian Bayraktar destroyed Russian patrol boat (VIDEO)

On 3 September, the Ukrainian Navy released a video of the destruction of a Russian patrol boat, reportedly in the north-western part of the Black Sea, by “Navy Aviation.” The video shows a strike of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

The Russian patrol boat of the KS-701 Tunets type was destroyed while unloading a landing party and equipment.

“In the north-western part of the Black Sea, during an attempt to land enemy personnel, the naval aviation of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy boat of the type KS-701 Tunets. The enemy suffered losses amounting to 6 killed and two wounded invaders,” the Navy wrote.

Ukraine widely used the Bayraktar TB2 drones at the early stages of the Russian full-scale invasion. Video footage released by Ukraine’s armed forces, showed TB2s successfully destroying a Russian command post, and military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, trucks, and air defense missile systems. By the summer of 2022, the efficiency of using the Bayraktars in their attack role degraded due to Russia’s wide use of air defense and electronic warfare systems.

