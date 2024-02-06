Log Out
Reuters: Türkiye’s defense company Baykar begins to build drone plant in Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
06/02/2024
1 minute read
Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar. Source: UkrInform
Turkish defense company Baykar has started building a factory near Kyiv that will employ around 500 people and where it will manufacture either its TB2 or TB3 drone models, said the company’s chief executive, as per Reuters.

Bayraktar drones, manufactured in Türkiye, have garnered international attention for their deployment by the Ukrainian military in countering Russian forces. These drones have proven effective against armored vehicles and artillery systems.

Baykar has said since 2028, it has signed export deals for its drones with 30 countries, including Ukraine, Ethiopia, Libya, and Azerbaijan.

CEO Haluk Bayraktar, speaking at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, said that construction was underway for their factory, which, once completed in about 12 months, would proceed to internal machinery, equipment, and organizational setup.

According to Bayraktar, the Ukrainian factory, with a yearly production capacity reaching around 120 units, was anticipated to employ around 500 people.

Asked if security issues related to the Russian war would pose a threat to the plant, he said that plans were “fully moving ahead” and that “nothing” could halt them.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
