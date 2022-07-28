Bayraktar TB2 crowdfunded by Poles for Ukraine to be supplied for free – Baykar

The Turkish manufacturer of Bayraktar drones, the company Baykar Makina, said it will supply the Byraktar TB2 strike drone crowdfunded by Poles to Ukraine for free.

In turn, the funds donated by thousands of Poles will be transferred to humanitarian projects in Ukraine, doubling the impact.

Previously, Baykar Makina decided to give Lithuania the TB2 for free after Lithuanian raised funds for a Bayraktar for Ukraine.

Then Baykar announced that it will not accept payment for three attack drones crowdfunded under Serhii Prytula’s “People’s Bayraktar” project and will provide the TB2s for free and asked to use the raised money for aid for Ukrainians. Now, the fundraising for TB2s for Ukraine is currently underway in Canada and Norway.

