Canadians raise funds for another Bayraktar TB2 strike drone for Ukraine

Canadian non-profit UHelpUkraine has announced a Canadian Bayraktar Crowdfund campaign to raise C$ 7 million (US$5.4 million) for the Bayraktar TB2 strike drone for Ukraine.

Previously, Baykar Makina, the manufacturer of Bayraktar TB2s decided to give Lithuania the TB2 for free after Lithuanian raised funds for a Bayraktar for Ukraine.

10k ppl turned up to greet the Bayraktar combat drone crowdfunded by the Lithuanian ppl & wish him good luck in the war – journalist Andrius Tapinas The war drone named “Vanagas” is already enroute to Ukraine

📷 @AndriusTapinas pic.twitter.com/xbVzWRCrM3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 6, 2022

Then on June 27, Baykar announced that it will not accept payment for three attack drones crowdfunded under Serhii Prytula’s “People’s Bayraktar” project and will provide the TB2s for free and asked to use the raised money for aid for Ukrainians.

Haluk Bayraktar, executive director of the Turkish company Baykar Makina: We won't sell TB2 unmanned vehicles to Russia because we support Ukraine, its sovereignty, resistance, and independence – CNN https://t.co/Vn0UcXICHQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 19, 2022

Now, the fundraising for TB2s for Ukraine is currently underway in Poland and Norway.

The Ukrainian ground forces and navy are using the Bayraktar TB2 drones to adjust the artillery and missile fire and to attack various Russian military targets.

Ukrainian Navy uploads more footage of Bayraktar UCAV destroying 2 Russian 03160 Raptor speedboats on Zmiyinyi Island "in one of these days" 🎥https://t.co/jNyV9ZnLzg pic.twitter.com/YWELFmiGYV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 8, 2022