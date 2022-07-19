Canadians raise funds for another Bayraktar TB2 strike drone for Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Canadian non-profit UHelpUkraine has announced a Canadian Bayraktar Crowdfund campaign to raise C$ 7 million (US$5.4 million) for the Bayraktar TB2 strike drone for Ukraine.

Previously, Baykar Makina, the manufacturer of Bayraktar TB2s decided to give Lithuania the TB2 for free after Lithuanian raised funds for a Bayraktar for Ukraine.

Then on June 27, Baykar announced that it will not accept payment for three attack drones crowdfunded under Serhii Prytula’s “People’s Bayraktar” project and will provide the TB2s for free and asked to use the raised money for aid for Ukrainians.

Now, the fundraising for TB2s for Ukraine is currently underway in Poland and Norway.

The Ukrainian ground forces and navy are using the Bayraktar TB2 drones to adjust the artillery and missile fire and to attack various Russian military targets.

 

