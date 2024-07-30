Eng
Zelenskyy: Patriot and other air defense systems will be in Ukraine in August, September and October

Ukraine’s industrial and economic centers will receive priority protection with new air defense systems, according to President Zelenskyy.
byMaria Tril
30/07/2024
1 minute read
president zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Presidential Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will receive Western air defense systems, including American Patriot systems, in the coming months.

The president’s press service reports that during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities from the Rivne Oblast on 30 July, Zelenskyy emphasized the priority of protecting industrial and economic centers with sufficient air defense systems.

“Thanks to our work and partners, we are increasing the number of Patriots and other systems. Therefore, we will continue to work in this direction. In August, September, and October, there will be appropriate systems in our state,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said that Patriot systems are not the only ones needed for Ukrainian air defense, but they form its foundation. According to the president, Ukrainian military experts believe 25 systems are needed to cover Ukraine’s skies fully.

“I can’t tell you how many we have or will have,” Zelenskyy said.

However, he described the NATO summit decision to provide Ukraine with five Patriot systems as “very serious.”

The report highlights that Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian regions using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian leadership denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply facilities.

