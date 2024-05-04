Russia conducted 380 air attacks on Ukrainian cities and regions this week alone

Russian attacks hit the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Kharkiv the most as well as Kherson, Mykolayiv, Donetsk, and other regions of the country, killing and wounding civilians.

The most devastating and horrible became the Russian attack on Odesa on 29 April 2024, when Russian forces used an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead against ordinary coastal streets, killing 5 civilians and injuring over 30, including children and a pregnant woman.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to provide air defense and weapons timely in his twitter post summarizing this week’s attacks.

“Timely and sufficient decisions on air defense for Ukraine and timely weapon supplies for our warriors are what we need right now to protect lives… Russia’s daily deliberate terror against our people, cities, and villages can be stopped. Our partners have all of the necessary systems and weapons to enable Ukraine to protect lives,” he stressed.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 4, 2024

As was previously reported, Germany pledged an additional Patriot system to Ukraine to serve as a “stimulating” element for other Ukraine’s allies and partners. Italian media also reported that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans to announce a new aid package for Ukraine next month, including the SAMP/T air defense, Stinger MANPADs, and Storm Shadow missiles. However, actual additional deliveries of long-range air defense systems such as Patriot were not reported so far.

