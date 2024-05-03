Eng
Media: Italia PM to announce transfer of SAMP/T air defense system, Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine

Italian media reports that PM Meloni plans to announce a new aid package for Ukraine next month, including the SAMP/T air defense, Stinger MANPADs, and Storm Shadow missiles.
byYuri Zoria
03/05/2024
1 minute read
SAMP/T air defense system. Credit: French Ministry of Defense
Italian media reports Italy’s plan to reveal a new military aid package for Ukraine, including a SAMP/T air defense system, during the next month’s G7 Summit in Puglia, to be announced by the country’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to Sky News.

The Eurosam SAMP/T system, utilized by both the French Air and Space Force and the Italian Army, uses the Aster-series medium-range surface-to-air missiles. This will be the second SAMP/T battery Italy delivers to Ukraine, following the dispatch of one in March 2023, with an order for more placed in February 2024.

The package, expected to be announced by PM Meloni at the summit, may include Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and long-range Storm Shadow missiles, marking Italy’s ninth military aid delivery to Ukraine.

Amid heightened Russian missile and drone assaults since March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged allies for advanced air defense systems to thwart Russian airstrikes. Last month, he appealed to NATO for a minimum of seven Patriot systems in response to escalating attacks in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps stated that Italy, together with the UK and France, supplies Ukraine with Anglo-French Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

Read also:

