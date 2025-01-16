Ukraine expands cooperation with Norway’s NASAMS air defense manufacturer

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reports that Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced expanded cooperation with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg, the developer and supplier of NASAMS mobile air defense systems to Ukraine, on 16 January.
According to the Ministry, during a productive meeting with Eirik Lie, Executive Vice President of Norway-based Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Umierov discussed several key initiatives.
“This company already provides substantial support to Ukraine. Kongsberg, together with American Raytheon, participates in the supply of NASAMS air defense systems that reliably protect our cities from air attacks,” Umierov said, as cited by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
The discussions focused on integrating Ukrainian air defense components into the NASAMS system to enhance its effectiveness, according to Umierov. The meeting also addressed anti-drone systems and the possibility of localizing their production in Ukraine, along with the development of maritime capabilities.
NASAMS , developed jointly by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is a mobile air defense system capable of destroying enemy aerial targets including UAVs, ballistic missiles, helicopters, aircraft, and cruise missiles at medium and low altitudes in any weather conditions. The system can engage targets at distances up to 180 km and altitudes up to 21 km.
The NASAMS was first publicly discussed for transfer to Ukraine in June 2022, with initial systems delivered in November 2022. Ukrainian air defense forces have regularly received new NASAMS batteries from partners since then. In November 2024, the first NASAMS air defense system ordered by Canada for Ukraine was dispatched.
Related:
- “Not if, but when”: NATO prepares for Russian attack on Finland, Baltics and Norway
- Ukraine’s Defense Ministry showcases fiber optic-controlled FPV drones
- Sweden joins compensation scheme for Romania’s Patriot transfer to Ukraine
- Defense Express: Modified Soviet-era missile enables maritime drone’s aerial capabilities
- Denmark, France, and Lithuania invest € 150 million to modernize Ukraine’s defense industry
- Norway extends Ukraine support beyond 2030, commits record € 3 billion for 2025
- Norway to strengthen Ukrainian Navy through $241 million investment
- Norway to relocate Ukrainian F-16 pilot training base to Portugal