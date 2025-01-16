Support us on Patreon
Ukraine expands cooperation with Norway’s NASAMS air defense manufacturer

Ukraine’s defense minister met Kongsberg’s CEO to discuss NASAMS components production in Ukraine, air defense integration, and anti-drone capabilities.
byYuri Zoria
16/01/2025
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov (L) meeting with Kongsberg’s CEO Eirik Lie in Kyiv. 16 January 2025. Photo: Telegram: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine expands cooperation with Norway's NASAMS air defense manufacturer

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reports that Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced expanded cooperation with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg, the developer and supplier of NASAMS mobile air defense systems to Ukraine, on 16 January.

Amid intensified Russian air attacks over the past year, Ukraine has been urgently requesting any available air defense systems from its allies. Simultaneously, it is actively developing its own air defense technologies and extensively repurposing FPV drones as aerial interceptors.

According to the Ministry, during a productive meeting with Eirik Lie, Executive Vice President of Norway-based Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Umierov discussed several key initiatives.

“This company already provides substantial support to Ukraine. Kongsberg, together with American Raytheon, participates in the supply of NASAMS air defense systems that reliably protect our cities from air attacks,” Umierov said, as cited by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The discussions focused on integrating Ukrainian air defense components into the NASAMS system to enhance its effectiveness, according to Umierov. The meeting also addressed anti-drone systems and the possibility of localizing their production in Ukraine, along with the development of maritime capabilities.

NASAMS , developed jointly by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is a mobile air defense system capable of destroying enemy aerial targets including UAVs, ballistic missiles, helicopters, aircraft, and cruise missiles at medium and low altitudes in any weather conditions. The system can engage targets at distances up to 180 km and altitudes up to 21 km.

The NASAMS was first publicly discussed for transfer to Ukraine in June 2022, with initial systems delivered in November 2022. Ukrainian air defense forces have regularly received new NASAMS batteries from partners since then. In November 2024, the first NASAMS air defense system ordered by Canada for Ukraine was dispatched.

