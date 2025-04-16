Ukrainian engineer’s $12 demining device uses 20 times less explosive than traditional methods

Kyiv forces are employing a new demining method developed by a Ukrainian soldier. The device, called Spalakh or Flash, was created by Andrii, an engineering platoon commander known as Lisnyk, Ukrinform reports.
The creation of the modular shaped-charge system deployed by Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast has been inspired by similar foreign technologies and is designed to neutralize explosive devices with precision, sending fragments only a few meters away. Remarkably, it uses 20 times less plastic explosive than traditional methods.
“To destroy a standard 152mm artillery shell, you’d typically need 800 grams to 1 kg of TNT blocks. Our shaped-charge device only needs 50 grams,” Lisnyk explains.
The device is primarily made of plastic, with parts produced on a 3D printer. Only the shaped-charge cone is made of copper.
The device operates through a simple and reliable process: sappers place the charge next to the explosive object, connect a detonator, and retreat to a safe distance. The charge is then detonated either remotely or using an electric trigger.
According to the Ukrainian developer, the Spalakh can safely neutralize a wide range of munitions—from anti-personnel mines like the Petal to guided aerial bombs.
“About three months ago, a guided bomb landed near our positions but didn’t detonate. It was too close to the enemy to remove, so we dismantled it on-site—using just 50 grams of explosives,” he says.
To date, his platoon has destroyed more than 500 explosive devices using this method.
Both Spalakh and an enhanced version, Spalakh+, have passed official testing and received codification from the Ministry of Defense, allowing for official procurement.
A private company manufactures the devices using 3D printing. Each unit costs about $12, and production could scale up to 20,000 units per month, though that expansion is not currently underway.