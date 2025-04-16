Ukrainian engineer’s $12 demining device uses 20 times less explosive than traditional methods

Kyiv forces are employing a new demining method developed by a Ukrainian soldier. The device, called Spalakh or Flash, was created by Andrii, an engineering platoon commander known as Lisnyk, Ukrinform reports.

As of April 2025, Ukraine remains heavily mined, with approximately 138,503 square kilometers—about 40% of its territory—contaminated by mines and explosive remnants of war. Experts estimate that clearing all mined areas could take up to 757 years and cost around $34.6 billion.

The creation of the modular shaped-charge system deployed by Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast has been inspired by similar foreign technologies and is designed to neutralize explosive devices with precision, sending fragments only a few meters away. Remarkably, it uses 20 times less plastic explosive than traditional methods.

“To destroy a standard 152mm artillery shell, you’d typically need 800 grams to 1 kg of TNT blocks. Our shaped-charge device only needs 50 grams,” Lisnyk explains.

The device is primarily made of plastic, with parts produced on a 3D printer. Only the shaped-charge cone is made of copper.

The device operates through a simple and reliable process: sappers place the charge next to the explosive object, connect a detonator, and retreat to a safe distance. The charge is then detonated either remotely or using an electric trigger.

According to the Ukrainian developer, the Spalakh can safely neutralize a wide range of munitions—from anti-personnel mines like the Petal to guided aerial bombs.

“About three months ago, a guided bomb landed near our positions but didn’t detonate. It was too close to the enemy to remove, so we dismantled it on-site—using just 50 grams of explosives,” he says.

To date, his platoon has destroyed more than 500 explosive devices using this method.

Both Spalakh and an enhanced version, Spalakh+, have passed official testing and received codification from the Ministry of Defense, allowing for official procurement.

A private company manufactures the devices using 3D printing. Each unit costs about $12, and production could scale up to 20,000 units per month, though that expansion is not currently underway.