Ukrainian-made demining vehicle receives approval for combat use

The Ukrainian ”Zmii” (snake) demining vehicle, developed by Rover Tech, has successfully completed its testing phase at a training ground and has been awarded a certificate of compliance.

This development highlights Ukraine’s growing ability to innovate and adapt its defense sector in response to the full-scale Russian invasion, demonstrating the country’s resilience and technological prowess in modern warfare.

As reported by Defense Express, this vehicle is designed to operate in areas with low to medium vegetation, the Zmii vehicle is capable of neutralizing both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as disarming tripwires.

Entirely Ukrainian-made, the machine stands out for its lightweight and fast design, while also being robust enough to endure the detonation of anti-tank mines.

The defense outlet notes that one of its most remarkable features is its affordability, with prices ranging from $14,500 to $20,000, depending on the configuration. This cost is significantly lower than comparable foreign models, and it is expected that prices could drop further once mass production begins.

Weighing over a ton and featuring a working tool width of 1.35 meters, the Zmii vehicle is capable of clearing up to 2.5 hectares per hour. The machine is remotely controlled from up to 2.9 kilometers away and can be deployed or packed up in just 15 minutes. It is also easily transportable via trailer, making it highly mobile and adaptable for various demining operations.

According to Ihor Bezkaravainyi, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Economy, the Zmii vehicle represents a breakthrough in demining technology. Its ability to quickly replace components damaged by mine detonations allows for rapid redeployment, making it a crucial tool for clearing hazardous areas filled with explosive ordnance.

“Zmii is a unique solution in the Ukrainian environment. In fact, we have a new subclass of demining vehicle that can clear fields of shrapnel and high-explosive munitions, which deminers face the most. And the ability to quickly replace components that may be damaged by anti-tank mines allows us to quickly return the vehicle to the field,” Bezkaravainyi stated.

Ukraine’s arms industry has undergone a transformation since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Faced with an existential threat and the urgent need for military equipment, Ukraine has rapidly adapted its defense sector to meet the demands of modern warfare. From drone technology to electronic warfare, precision-guided munitions and vehicle modernization, Ukraine’s arms industry demonstrates the country’s resilience and innovative capacity under the pressures of war.

