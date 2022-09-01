Ukrposhta started selling Patron the Dog charity stamps

Ukrposhta's postal stamp Patron the Dog. Photo: Suspilne 

The Ukrainian state-owned postal company Ukrposhta has started selling the charity stamps “Patron the Dog” online and in post offices across the country, Suspilne reports. The charity project raises money to buy one million euros for the de-mining vehicle Armtrac 400, and to support animal shelters.

The stamps feature Patron the Dog, the landmine detection dog who serves in the State Emergency Service and has become a mascot of the agency amid Russia’s full-scale invasion. There are only eight stamps on one sheet, each sheet costs 248 hryvnias ($6.7).

The Ukrposhta’s Main Post Office in Kyiv since morning saw a lot of Kyivans lining up to buy the stamps, Suspilne says.

