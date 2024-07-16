Eng
US transfers GCS-100 demining vehicles to Ukraine

Ukraine has received trailers, mobile service stations, and JCB excavators to help its mine clearance efforts.
byOlena Mukhina
16/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine has received GCS-100 demining vehicles and specialized equipment from the US, the Economy Ministry has reported.

The US has delivered four GCS-100 vehicles and a set of mounted equipment.

Protective kits donated by the US. Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Overall, the transfer included four GCS-100 vehicles, four GCS-100 trailers, four mobile service stations for the GCS-100, and five JCB excavators with armored cabins.

Four MAN trucks, four Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo-passenger minibusses, and spare parts were among the transferred vehicles. The State Transport Special Service has also received a set of individual protective equipment for sappers working with the demining machines. The total value of the supplies exceeded $5.8 million.

Part of the equipment purchased by the US was made in Ukraine within the “Made in Ukraine” initiative backed by the Ministry of Economy.

The supplies were procured by the American company Tetra Tech, which is implementing one of the international technical assistance projects to Ukraine funded by the US and Canadian governments.

The GCS-100 is a universal, compact, and easy-to-use platform designed for neutralizing explosive devices. It is a universal, remote-controlled platform suitable for technical inspection, anti-personnel minefields, C-IED, runways, and route clearance in ultra-dense, hard-to-reach urban environments, according to Militarnyi. The capabilities of its robotic arm include grabbing/lifting heavy objects weighing up to 400 kilograms.

In June, the US government sent over a new aid package to Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal units, including GCS-200 mechanized demining vehicles.

