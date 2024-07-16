Eng
US limits Ukraine’s strike range to prevent broader conflict, says Pentagon

The Pentagon has defended its policy against allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes into Russia, citing fears of unintended escalation.
byMaria Tril
16/07/2024
2 minute read
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder.
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder. Credit: AP
The Pentagon reiterated its stance against allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory, citing concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder explained the rationale behind this policy in an interview with Voice of America.

“We don’t want to see unintended consequences, escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one,” Ryder said.

He emphasized that while the US has authorized Ukraine to use American munitions for cross-border counterfire and defensive strikes, the policy on long-range strikes remains unchanged.

Ryder acknowledged Ukraine’s requests for lifting restrictions on long-range weapons like ATACMS missiles but maintained that the current approach is aimed at preventing the conflict from expanding.

“We never in any way underestimate the threat that Russia poses to Ukraine,” he said, adding that the US will continue working with Ukraine to ensure it has the necessary means to defend its sovereign territory and people.

The Pentagon spokesman also addressed questions about the effectiveness of F-16 fighters without the ability to strike Russian air defenses deeper inside Russia. He noted that the US and its allies are working to ensure Ukraine can maintain and operate these aircraft effectively once they arrive.

Regarding the newly announced command center in Wiesbaden, Germany, Ryder explained that it will focus on interoperability and complement the existing Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He stressed that the Ramstein format meetings will continue, involving over 50 countries working to address Ukraine’s immediate battlefield needs and long-term requirements.

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder also confirmed that President Biden announced the deployment of five strategic air defense systems to Ukraine, including one US Patriot battery. Ryder did not disclose specific timelines for security reasons. He emphasized the urgency of the matter, particularly in light of recent Russian missile strikes.

Regarding training of Ukrainian forces on various weapons systems, Ryder noted that Ukrainian forces have already received instruction on Patriot systems, and ongoing training is taking place in Europe. He added that the international coalition is working with Ukraine to determine training needs across a broad spectrum of operations, not just for Patriot systems but also for various weapons and capabilities.

