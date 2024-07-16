Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Media: Trump names JD Vance, one of the critics of US aid for Ukraine, as 2024 running mate

Vance opposes military aid to Ukraine and supports ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia for peace.
byOlena Mukhina
16/07/2024
2 minute read
Washington Post: Trump Vows to Force Ukraine Cede Crimea, Donbas to Russia if Elected
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: The Trump White House Archived via Facebook
Media: Trump names JD Vance, one of the critics of US aid for Ukraine, as 2024 running mate

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has named JD Vance, the Ohio senator who has aligned himself with the populist right, as his running mate at the Republican National Convention, as per The Guardian.

J.D. Vance, 39, has been a fierce critic of the US military aid to Ukraine, saying that the assistance would only harm Ukrainians, not Russia’s occupation. He also voiced support for exchanging Ukrainian territories for a ceasefire.

On 10 December 2023, ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the US, Vance stated on CNN:

“We have a food crisis that’s getting worse because of the prolonged war in Eastern Europe. We have an energy crisis that’s threatening to swamp multiple allied governments in Western Europe. What’s in America’s best interest is to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians, and we need to bring this war to a close. When I think about the great human tragedy here, hundreds of thousands of Eastern Europeans innocent have been killed in this conflict. The thing that’s in our interest and in theirs is to stop the killing,” said Vance.

Notably, Vance is currently one of Trump’s main supporters in the Senate, although he previously criticized the politician, according to Fox News.

Vance was a critic of Trump when the former president first ran for the White House in the 2016 cycle.

However, he eventually supported Trump, praising the former president’s tenure in the White House. In a Fox News interview in 2021, he apologized for his earlier criticism of Trump.

“Look, I was wrong about Donald Trump. I didn’t think he was going to be a good president.

He was a great president, and it’s one of the reasons why I’m working so hard to make sure he gets a second term,” Vance told Fox News’ Bret Baier in an interview last month.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. The main candidates are Joe Biden, who currently heads the White House, and his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts