Zelenskyy ready to cooperate with Republicans if they win US elections

The Ukrainian leader dismissed fears about working with a potential Trump administration, stating, “I’m not afraid of this.”
byMaria Tril
15/07/2024
1 minute read
donald-trump former us president
Former President Donald Trump. Credit: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed readiness to work with any political force in the United States, including the Republican Party, should they come to power during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on 15 July.

Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will develop relations with the US regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential and congressional elections.

“Regarding the end of the war, I understand the general vision of a potential president, one of the presidential candidates, Trump. I think that if Mr. Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I’m not afraid of this,” he said.

The President noted that there are various positions among Republicans, including “more right-wing, radical” ones. However, he asserted, “But I want to tell you: the majority in the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.”

Addressing concerns about the potential loss of US aid if Trump is elected, Zelenskyy assured that the 40 billion euro ($44 bn) support for 2025, agreed upon at the NATO summit, would not be reconsidered.

According to Politico, Trump’s team is reportedly considering a “deal with the Kremlin” to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which would entail Ukraine and Georgia relinquishing NATO membership aspirations and Ukraine making territorial concessions.

Former US President Donald Trump previously boasted about his ability to end the war in Ukraine before his inauguration in January.

