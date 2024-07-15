Zelenskyy expects to sign security treaties with 9 more countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is negotiating bilateral security agreements with nine additional countries, building on the Vilnius Declaration of the G7.

Zelenslyy said at the press conference on 15 July that this would bring the total number of countries with such agreements to 32.

During a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, Zelenskyy also said, “23 countries already have relevant agreements with Ukraine, covering everything from money to weapons, from humanitarian aid to reconstruction.”

The president emphasized the significance of these agreements, saying, “The approximate sum of these agreements is $38 billion. I believe this is a powerful result.”

Zelenskyy also highlighted that a total of 32 countries have joined the G7’s Vilnius Declaration on “security guarantees” for Ukraine. This expansion of support demonstrates growing international commitment to Ukraine’s security.

The week of the NATO summit saw the signing of security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania. Additionally, a multilateral document called the Ukraine Compact, containing commitments to support Ukraine, was signed on the sidelines of the summit.

Following these developments, Zelenskyy announced three more agreements in the pipeline with the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Ireland.

These bilateral agreements appear to be a concrete manifestation of the international community’s commitment to Ukraine’s security, providing both financial and material support in various forms.

