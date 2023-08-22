Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Luxembourg joins G7 security guarantees for Ukraine

byIryna Voichuk
22/08/2023
1 minute read
Flags of Luxembourg and Ukraine. Credit: Dnipropetrovsk Investment Agency
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Luxembourg decided to join the G7 declaration on security arrangements for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on his Twitter.

Zelenskyy thanked Luxembourg and its people for supporting Ukraine based on democratic ideals.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. The document, titled “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine,” has been open for any country to sign, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose country currently presides over the G7.

The joint agreement sets out a multilateral framework aimed at:

1. Ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine through continued provision of security assistance, modern military equipment, and supporting Ukraine’s cyber defense initiatives.

  • security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains – prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners;
  • support to further develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base;
  • training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces;
  • intelligence sharing and cooperation;
  • support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including to address hybrid threats.

2. Strengthening Ukraine’s economic stability and resilience, including its energy security.
3. Providing technical and financial support for Ukraine’s immediate needs due to Russia’s war and enabling Ukraine to continue implementing effective reform agendas.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts