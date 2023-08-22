Luxembourg joins G7 security guarantees for Ukraine

Luxembourg decided to join the G7 declaration on security arrangements for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on his Twitter.

Zelenskyy thanked Luxembourg and its people for supporting Ukraine based on democratic ideals.

I am grateful to Luxembourg for joining the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. I thank Luxembourg and its people for their unwavering support for Ukraine, which is based on shared democratic ideals and the common interests of our Euro-Atlantic family 🇱🇺🇺🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 22, 2023

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. The document, titled “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine,” has been open for any country to sign, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose country currently presides over the G7.

The joint agreement sets out a multilateral framework aimed at:

1. Ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine through continued provision of security assistance, modern military equipment, and supporting Ukraine’s cyber defense initiatives.

security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains – prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners;

support to further develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base;

training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces;

intelligence sharing and cooperation;

support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including to address hybrid threats.

2. Strengthening Ukraine’s economic stability and resilience, including its energy security.

3. Providing technical and financial support for Ukraine’s immediate needs due to Russia’s war and enabling Ukraine to continue implementing effective reform agendas.

