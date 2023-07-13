Netherlands, Czechia, Spain, Nordic countries to join G7 security arrangements for Ukraine

Left to right: Mark Rutte (Prime Minister of The Netherlands) with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

In total, 15 countries have joined the framework declaration on security commitments for Ukraine, which is yet to be supported with bilateral agreements.

The Netherlands welcomes the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine and will join the initiative, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Twitter. The Netherlands will join the initiative and contribute to the security arrangements for Ukraine listed there in coordination with other partners.

I welcome the G7 Declaration of Support for #Ukraine, including the announced security arrangements. The Netherlands will join this initiative and will contribute to these security arrangements for Ukraine in close coordination with international partners: https://t.co/M5JsFmaNFj — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) July 12, 2023

“It is crucial that the international community supports the Ukrainians long-term, and counters Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion. The Netherlands is committed to a free, independent, democratic, secure and sovereign Ukraine,” he added.

Spain is also joining the initiative, the Spanish representation to NATO tweeted.

The 🇪🇸 PM on the outcomes of #NATOSummit: 1️⃣Strong message of unity and cohesion

2️⃣Strengthening of deterrence and defence. 🇪🇸 will contribute in 🇸🇰🇷🇴

3️⃣ Commitment with Ukraine🇺🇦

4️⃣ Joint G7 declaration on long term security commitments. 🇪🇸 will join this declaration — España en la OTAN 🇪🇦 (@SpainNATO) July 12, 2023

Czech President Petr Pavel has also announced such intentions on twitter and speaking to journalists at the summit. However, he did not specify the format in which Prague would provide the security commitments.

The Czech Republic will also contribute adequately. We will join the new G7 initiative on assurances to Ukraine as well as the Comprehensive Assistance Package. pic.twitter.com/RumWBJfbKw — Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) July 12, 2023

As well, the Nordic countries — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden — welcomed the G7 declaration of security commitments for Ukraine and announced their readiness to contribute to its long-term security.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 group of countries agreed on a framework document on security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of the security commitments but on their framework, with specific bilateral agreements to be signed later.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects four to five more countries to join the initiative.

“Building upon the Joint statement of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki, we pledge to continue our support for Ukraine for as long as it takes. To this end, we welcome the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. Together and with partners, we intend to build on the framework of commitments and arrangements – considering the wide range of needs from provision of modern military equipment to training initiatives and support for resilience.

We will do so in order to contribute to Ukraine’s long-term security, deter future Russian aggression, strengthen Ukraine’s economic stability and resilience, and provide technical and financial support for Ukraine’s immediate needs. Our engagement will be in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional frameworks. We will pursue this work without further delay,” their joint statement says.

Note: this article was updated to include Spain.

