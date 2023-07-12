Framework for Ukraine’s security guarantees: main points of G7’s declaration

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven (G7) nations have committed to a “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine.”

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries, along with Ukraine, have currently agreed not on the specific parameters of ‘security guarantees’, but on their framework. Specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.

The declaration, published on the British government website, intended to formalize security commitments and arrangements, underscores the G7’s determination to stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. It is launched to ensure Ukraine’s security in the long-term, following the summit where the G7 countries, along with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gathered once more.

US President Joe Biden emphasized Ukraine’s role in global defense, stating, “Ukraine is defending the world.” Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, currently presiding over the G7, declared that the declaration is open for any country to sign.

The joint agreement sets out a multilateral framework aimed at:

1. Ensuring a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine through continued provision of security assistance, modern military equipment, and supporting Ukraine’s cyber defense initiatives.

security assistance and modern military equipment, across land, air, and sea domains – prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners;

support to further develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base;

training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces;

intelligence sharing and cooperation;

support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including to address hybrid threats.

2. Strengthening Ukraine’s economic stability and resilience, including its energy security.

3. Providing technical and financial support for Ukraine’s immediate needs due to Russia’s war and enabling Ukraine to continue implementing effective reform agendas.

Ukraine, for its part, is committed to contributing positively to partner security and to strengthen transparency and accountability measures. It also commits to continuing implementation of various reforms that underscore its commitments to democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights and media freedoms.

Furthermore, the declaration confirmed that should a future Russian armed attack occur, swift and sustained security assistance would be provided to Ukraine, and economic costs would be imposed on Russia.

The declaration signifies a significant step towards securing Ukraine’s future in the face of ongoing aggression, with Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, suggesting that these security guarantees will be provided by Spring 2024.

