Log Out

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

G7 ambassadors outline reforms for Ukraine’s post-war recovery

bySerge Havrylets
02/08/2023
1 minute read
G7
Flags of Group of Seven around podium, countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, USA. Credit: Getty Images.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The G7 ambassadors in Ukraine pointed out the steps and reforms expected from Ukraine in preparation for the country’s post-war reconstruction, the Yevropeiska Pravda reported.

To facilitate Western investment, Ukraine must increase transparency and accountability, G7 ambassadors said during a meeting with Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, to discuss the next steps after the June 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

“Transparency and accountability are crucial to engage the private sector in recovery and reconstruction,” the G7 ambassadors stressed.

Ukraine is expected to take a number of steps in the anti-corruption sphere, including the timely appointment of a new head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), the restart of the asset declaration system and financial reporting of political parties, and the strengthening of anti-corruption institutions, including the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA).

“We also call for adopting laws that will ensure a strong and independent Antimonopoly Committee and improve corporate governance of state-owned enterprises in line with OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development – ed.] standards,” the G7 ambassadors added.

The ambassadors noted that the preparations for the 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Germany should begin as soon as possible.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts