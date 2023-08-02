G7 ambassadors outline reforms for Ukraine’s post-war recovery

The G7 ambassadors in Ukraine pointed out the steps and reforms expected from Ukraine in preparation for the country’s post-war reconstruction, the Yevropeiska Pravda reported.

To facilitate Western investment, Ukraine must increase transparency and accountability, G7 ambassadors said during a meeting with Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, to discuss the next steps after the June 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

“Transparency and accountability are crucial to engage the private sector in recovery and reconstruction,” the G7 ambassadors stressed.

Ukraine is expected to take a number of steps in the anti-corruption sphere, including the timely appointment of a new head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), the restart of the asset declaration system and financial reporting of political parties, and the strengthening of anti-corruption institutions, including the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA).

“We also call for adopting laws that will ensure a strong and independent Antimonopoly Committee and improve corporate governance of state-owned enterprises in line with OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development – ed.] standards,” the G7 ambassadors added.

The ambassadors noted that the preparations for the 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Germany should begin as soon as possible.