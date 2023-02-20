Japan to invite Zelenskyy to G-7 online summit on Feb 24 – Japan PM

Latest news Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on 20 February that he would invite Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a Group of Seven online summit on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine later this week, on 24 February, the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reports.

“It would be the first G-7 summit hosted by Kishida. In the virtual gathering, the G-7 nations of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union, are likely to agree to continue supporting Ukraine. In the run-up to the video summit, Kishida said in his speech at a symposium in Tokyo that Japan will provide $5.5 billion in additional financial aid for the reconstruction of infrastructure in the country, destroyed by Russia,” Mainichi wrote.

