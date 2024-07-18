Ukraine and Slovenia sign security agreement

Ukraine and Slovenia have signed a bilateral security agreement in continuation of the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

As reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The publication states that ”the participants recognize that Ukraine and the whole of Europe will not be secure until there is a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s rights under international law and the UN Charter.”

”Slovenia reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders as of 1991, including the territorial sea, and acknowledges Ukraine’s inherent right of self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the statement reads.

The agreement stipulates that Slovenia, which has already provided Ukraine with 13 military aid packages, will continue to maintain its current level of support for Ukraine during the 10-year term of the agreement, will contribute to the training of Ukrainian military personnel within the framework of the EU EUMAM Mission, and will cooperate to find sources of funding for Ukrainian defense industry projects.

In addition, the agreement makes note about deepening cooperation in the spheres of information and cyber security, combating organized crime, intelligence and counterintelligence, and humanitarian demining.

Slovenia also promises an additional 5 million euros (around 5.4 million USD) for humanitarian aid, economic recovery and the humanitarian program “Grain from Ukraine”.

“The document clearly enshrines Slovenia’s comprehensive support for Ukraine’s future membership in the EU and NATO,” the presidential office said in a communiqué.

Slovenia became the 25th country with which Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement. In addition, Ukraine also signed a security agreement with the Czech Republic on 18 July.

