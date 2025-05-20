Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

EU reportedly to lower price cap on Russian oil at G7 meeting in Canada

The European Union wants to reduce the Russian oil price cap from $60 to $50 per barrel, according to EU officials briefed on the discussions.
byMaria Tril
20/05/2025
3 minute read
rosneft samara
Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Russian Samara Oblast.
EU reportedly to lower price cap on Russian oil at G7 meeting in Canada

The European Union will propose lowering the price cap on Russian seaborne oil when G7 finance ministers meet in Canada this week, according to European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

“This is something which we flagged from the Commission’s side in the context of the 18th sanctions package,” Dombrovskis told reporters. “I would expect some interest also from other G7 partners in this regard and some discussion.”

While Dombrovskis did not specify the new proposed cap, EU officials briefed on the discussions told Reuters the Commission would suggest reducing it from the current $60 to $50 per barrel.

The price cap mechanism, established in December 2022, prohibits Western companies from providing shipping, insurance, and other services for Russian oil unless it sells below the set threshold. The measure aims to reduce Moscow’s revenue for its war in Ukraine while maintaining global oil supply.

Russia has largely circumvented these restrictions by developing a “shadow fleet” of tankers operating outside Western insurance markets. Reuters reported that Russian Urals crude traded above the price cap for most of the past year.

The price of Russian oil fell below the $60 threshold in early April 2025 amid broader market concerns about global economic growth following US tariff announcements.

Ukraine had initially requested a much lower cap of $30 per barrel when the mechanism was first introduced.

The G7 includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, with the European Commission and eurozone finance ministers’ chair also participating in meetings.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts