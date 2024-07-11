Eng
Ukraine signs security agreement with Romania

Ukraine and Romania strengthen Black Sea security.
byOrysia Hrudka
11/07/2024
2 minute read
Romania and Ukraine sign security agreement.
Romania and Ukraine sign security agreement. Source: the press office of Ukraine’s President
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a bilateral Security Cooperation Agreement in Washington, according to the press office of Ukraine’s President. This agreement is notable for its specific cooperation clauses aimed at strengthening security in the Black Sea region.

Key points of the agreement:

  • Black Sea demining: Romania will assist Ukraine in demining the Black Sea, providing support through EU and NATO mechanisms.
  • Patriot system: Romania will transfer a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and maintain the same level of support provided from 2022 to 2024. Additionally, Romania will facilitate the swift transit of essential equipment through its territory to Ukraine.
  • F-16 training: Romania, along with its partners, will support the F-16 training center to prepare Ukrainian pilots, bolstering the coalition’s air force capabilities.
  • Defense industry support: Romania will assist in the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

The agreement also covers intelligence and counterintelligence, cybersecurity, information security, humanitarian demining, sanctions, and the reconstruction of Ukraine. A notable feature is the 24-hour emergency response mechanism in case of renewed Russian aggression or significant escalation.

This security agreement is part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine dated July 12, 2023. To date, Ukraine has signed 23 bilateral security agreements with countries including the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the US, the EU, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania.

Romania’s commitment to transferring the Patriot system was officially confirmed on June 20. Subsequently, during the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden detailed that this system would significantly enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

